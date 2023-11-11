DeversiFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,246.83 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $58.46 million and $4,246.83 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

