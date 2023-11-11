ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

