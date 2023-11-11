Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.71. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 82.80% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,020 shares of company stock worth $381,608. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

