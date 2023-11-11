Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 37.1% in October

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

