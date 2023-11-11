Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

