Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

