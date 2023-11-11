Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,876 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

