Citigroup Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $13.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TASK stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.32.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its stake in TaskUs by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 537,621 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TaskUs by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TaskUs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

