Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 536 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $26.85 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

