Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 227 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 19,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

