Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $96.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

