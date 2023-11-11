Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $406,563,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.