Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

