Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.90.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
