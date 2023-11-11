Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.