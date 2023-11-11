Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

