CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.
CareMax Stock Down 14.3 %
Shares of CMAX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
