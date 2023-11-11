Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $454.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
