Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $14.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

