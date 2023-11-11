Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $1,164,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

