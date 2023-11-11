Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

