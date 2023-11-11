Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of BEP stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

