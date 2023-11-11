Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

