Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 138 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.