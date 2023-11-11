Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 125 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

