Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $375,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $258.36 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.