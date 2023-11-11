Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 76.15%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.