Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.