BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 48,176 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 48,176 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.