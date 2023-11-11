BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 142,555 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,555 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

