BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

