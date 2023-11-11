BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $9.05 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 124,941 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.8 %

DXCM opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.