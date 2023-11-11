BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Report on LBTYA

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,797 shares of company stock worth $2,951,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.