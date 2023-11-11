BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Qorvo worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 4.8 %

Qorvo stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

