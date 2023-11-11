BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Saia worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $395.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.38 and its 200-day moving average is $363.81. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.