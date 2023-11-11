BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 2,831 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FMC opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.