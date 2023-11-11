Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

