Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

