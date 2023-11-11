Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

