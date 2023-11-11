ATS (NYSE:ATS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02), reports. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million.

ATS Trading Up 4.1 %

ATS opened at $37.04 on Friday. ATS has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $271,733,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ATS by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATS by 13.6% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

