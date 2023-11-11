Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

