Archer Investment Corp Invests $198,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.5% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 308,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

