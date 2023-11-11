Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

