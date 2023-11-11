Archer Investment Corp Has $350,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 97.8% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 111,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $844,801,000,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

