Archer Investment Corp Has $228,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRG opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

