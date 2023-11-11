Archer Investment Corp Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

