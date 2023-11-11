Archer Investment Corp Acquires 2,068 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:UMAY opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.