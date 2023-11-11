APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,811 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of APA worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

APA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.