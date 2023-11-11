ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,817,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 87.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $291.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.05. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

