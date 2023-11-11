Analysts Set Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) PT at $5.25

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIFR stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

