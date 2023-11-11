American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Raised by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AFG opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

